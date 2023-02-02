NJ local official found shot to death outside her home

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who was recently elected to her borough council was found shot to death in an SUV parked outside her home, authorities said.
Dwumfour, a Republican, was elected to her first three-year term in 2021, when she ousted a Democratic incumbent. Colleagues recalled her as a soft-spoken devout Christian who could maintain her composure in contentious situations. Several high-ranking state leaders — including Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy — issued statements expressing their grief over her death.
Authorities have not arrested anyone for the shooting or released the names of any suspects or a possible motive for the attack.
Sayreville, a borough of roughly 45,000 people, is about 30 miles (about 48.2 kilometers) south of Manhattan.