“Our response to the well-publicized incident involving a Neptune Board of Education staff member has been swift and serious but cannot be made public,” Superintendent Tami Crader wrote in a statement posted Thursday on the district web site. “We understand and share the public’s concern and frustration but cannot share more than an assurance that this situation is being addressed, not swept under the rug, and with our students’ social-emotional well-being at the forefront of any of our actions.”