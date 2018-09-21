NEW JERSEY

Sheriff resigns after racist remarks leaked

The sheriff of New Jersey’s most populous county resigned Friday following calls for him to step down after the publication of an audio recording in which he made racist remarks about black people as well as the state’s Sikh attorney general.

After the governor and others called for his resignation, Michael Saudino and four undersheriffs submitted their resignations, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

NPR affiliate WNYC published comments Thursday from a secret taping it said it had obtained of Saudino, who is white, making the bigoted remarks after the inauguration of Phil Murphy, a Democrat who succeeded Chris Christie (R) in January as the state’s governor.

A man the station identified as Saudino is heard talking to colleagues about Murphy’s speech.

“He talked about the whole thing, the marijuana, sanctuary state . . . better criminal-justice reform,” he says of the governor. “Christ almighty, in other words let the blacks come in, do whatever . . . they want, smoke their marijuana, do this, do that, and don’t worry about it. You know, we’ll tie the hands of cops.”

Later Saudino says that Gurbir Grewal, the first Sikh attorney general in the country, was appointed by Murphy solely because of his religion.

Saudino apologized for the remarks Thursday evening but did not address the swelling number of calls for his resignation.

Saudino switched parties to become a Democrat in 2016 after running as a Republican previously.

— Eli Rosenberg

Newborns among five stabbed at N.Y. nursery: A woman stabbed five people, including three newborn babies, and then slashed her wrist early Friday inside a New York City home that was apparently being used as an unlicensed neighborhood nursery for new mothers and their children, authorities said. All the victims were hospitalized but expected to survive. The 52-year-old suspect, an employee at the nursery, was undergoing a psychiatric examination.

— Associated Press