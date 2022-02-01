It is unclear how long Luján will be out. The senator’s absence comes as President Biden is searching for a Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who recently announced his intention to retire at the end of this court term.
Biden has said he plans to announce a nominee by the end of February. Luján is not on the Senate Judiciary Committee, so his absence would not affect the committee’s ability to vet the nominee and hold confirmation hearings, which probably would take at least two weeks after the announcement.
Democrats, who with Vice President Harris hold the tiebreaking vote in a 50-50 Senate, will need a unified front if they want to confirm Biden’s nominee without the help of Republicans when the full Senate votes.
In the event the senator needs to vacate his seat, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) — who happens to be a distant cousin of Luján — would appoint a replacement.
— Amy B Wang and Mike DeBonis
NORTH CAROLINA
Thousands flee as fertilizer plant burns
An uncontrolled fire at a fertilizer plant in North Carolina forced thousands of people to evacuate as firefighters stood back Tuesday because of the danger of a large explosion.
Authorities drove through neighborhoods and knocked on doors asking for the evacuation of residents within a one-mile radius of the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant on the north side of Winston-Salem, where the fire started Monday night. Overnight, bright orange flames and thick plumes of smoke could be seen shooting into the sky. No injuries were reported.
The city’s fire chief said the fire had been “relatively static” overnight, but with 600 tons of combustible ammonium nitrate stored at the site, the risk of an explosion would remain through Wednesday.
“We’ve got about a 36-hour window where that explosion potential exists” Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo told reporters.
Wake Forest University, most of which lies just outside the evacuation zone, canceled classes and urged students living in dormitories to stay indoors and keep windows closed.
The evacuation area includes about 6,500 people in 2,500 homes, the Winston-Salem Fire Department said.
At least 90 firefighters fought the blaze for about 90 minutes after it was discovered at a loading dock around 7 p.m. Monday, but the risk of an explosion forced them to retreat, Mayo said. The fire quickly consumed the entire building, and it collapsed. A firetruck was left behind to continue pumping water onto part of the site.
Mayo said an estimated 500 tons of ammonium nitrate were housed at the plant and another 100 tons of the fertilizer ingredient were in an adjacent rail car. He said that is more of the chemical than was present at a deadly blast at a 2013 Texas fertilizer plant blast that killed 15 people, most of them emergency personnel.
— Associated Press
MINNESOTA
2 students shot, 1 fatally, outside school
One student was killed and another critically injured in a shooting Tuesday near the front entrance to a suburban Minneapolis school, police said.
Police Chief Jay Henthorne said the students were shot about 12:07 p.m. outside South Education Center in Richfield, a suburb just south of Minneapolis. The surviving student was in critical condition at a local hospital. Henthorne said suspects fled. He gave no other details on the students.
South Education Center has about 200 students, according to its website, which describes the facility as offering offers special education programs and an alternative high school. It is part of District 287, which provides services to 11 school districts across the Minneapolis area as well as some students from other districts.
— Associated Press