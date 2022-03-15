The two shootings occurred within weeks of each other. The city released video in both cases that showed foot pursuits preceded both shootings and both suspects appeared to have handguns prior to the shootings.

Foxx was critical of the officers in the shooting death of Alvarez, 22, saying they created the situation that put them in danger. Alvarez was walking, and officers said they wanted to pursue him because of a traffic incident the night before.

“The foot pursuit was unnecessary,” Foxx said. Though she said that in the moment when the officer fired, he demonstrated that he was fearful for his life.