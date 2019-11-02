Police said Smith and Cordero had exited Smith’s 2019 Lamborghini after it blew a tire and hit the center median wall. The woman struck Cordero and the Lamborghini’s front passenger door.

Cordero was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The news site reports Smith paid $316 in fines and court costs Thursday for a failure to control citation connected to the initial crash.

Cordero gave birth to the couple’s daughter just weeks before her death.

