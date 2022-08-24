No charges for Michigan police who shot armed man at store

EAST LANSING, Mich. — No charges will be filed against police officers who chased an armed man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot, authorities said Wednesday.
The incident occurred at a Meijer store in East Lansing on April 25. It got much attention because East Lansing police released video of the hectic moments from body-worn cameras and the store’s roof.
Someone called 911 to report a Black man wearing a hat and mask had pulled a gun from his car and was entering the store.
Minutes later, an officer confronted DeAnthony VanAtten and ordered him to show his hands as he was leaving the lobby with a bag. A foot chase, with orders to stop, began through rows of parked cars.
VanAtten was shot twice. A loaded gun was found nearby. He faces five charges.
“If a person uses force within our state’s definition of self-defense, their actions are justified under the law, and they are not guilty of a crime,” said Nessel, a Democrat.
At the time, Burnette VanAtten said her son was shot for “shopping while Black.”