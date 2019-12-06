The Racine Journal Times reports Baird has been on leave since the incident.

Nelson was allegedly squatting in a vacant home when relatives of the homeowner arrived. Nelson tried to flee, nearly hit two women with a vehicle, and hit Baird in the head when Baird tried to stop him.

Baird reported that Nelson continued advancing toward him with the meat cleaver. Baird fired five shots, three of which hit Nelson — killing him. Baird needed 23 stitches to his head.

Nelson does not have a criminal history, but, according to the district attorney’s report, numerous prior encounters with police “might indicate a decompensation in his (Nelson’s) mental health.”

