The teen’s family decried Bennett’s decision.
Lofton’s brother Marquan Teetz and a local pastor on Tuesday asked a court to release video of the altercation, citing the state’s open records law. The Wichita Police Department on Tuesday released its body-camera video.
Lofton was living with foster parents when Wichita police responding to a report of a disturbance encountered him outside a home on Sept. 24, according to a report from Bennett based on a review of video and other evidence. His foster family said Lofton had been behaving erratically in recent months, had become paranoid and was hallucinating, according to the report. Bennett said that Lofton was in the midst of a mental health crisis and that police initially tried to get him to seek treatment.
The 5-foot-10, 135-pound Lofton resisted police, assaulting at least one officer before they could restrain him, Bennett’s report said. Police took him to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.
A December autopsy report ruled the death a homicide and contradicted an earlier, preliminary finding that the teenager had not suffered apparent life-threatening injuries.
— Associated Press
Man convicted in shooting that killed 3: A man accused of killing three people and wounding three others in an April shooting at a bar in Wisconsin was found guilty on all charges Tuesday. Rakayo Vinson, 25, of Kenosha, was convicted of three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Vinson was arrested in Mount Pleasant after he stole a car from friends, who turned him in after he returned the vehicle.
