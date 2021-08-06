Dolal Idd was shot Dec. 30 after police used an informant to set up a gun purchase from Idd, who was being investigated for illegally selling weapons, prosecutors said. According to the investigation, officers surrounded Idd when he arrived at the gas station where the purchase was supposed to take place. Prosecutors said he ignored officers’ commands and tried to drive away. After officers pinned in the car he was driving, he fired through the driver’s side window, striking the hood of a police car.