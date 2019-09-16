Sean Crawford, of United Auto Workers 598, rallies outside the Marriott Renaissance Hotel while the UAW GM Council holds a meeting inside the hotel in Detroit, Sunday Sept. 15, 2019. The United Auto Workers union announced that tens of thousands of its members at General Motors plants in the U.S. will go on strike Sunday night because contract negotiations with the automaker had broken down. (Kathleen Galligan/Detroit Free Press via AP) (Associated Press)

DETROIT — More than 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers union went on strike early Monday as contract talks with General Motors broke down.

Union members walked out of factories and set up picket lines at 33 plants across the nation as well as 22 parts warehouses.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) says a strike is the union’s last resort because both sides are far apart in bargaining over a new four-year contract, including on issues like health care and fair wages.

But GM says it has made substantial offers, including higher wages and $7 billion worth of factory investments that would create hundreds of new jobs.

Bargaining was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. EDT on Monday.

