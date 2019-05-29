In this Thursday, May 23, 2019 photo, Larry Walls, a farmer and businessman stands at the edge of a backwater flooded road leading to his 560 acres of rented farm land near Louise, Miss. Walls can no longer drive to the property without the possibility of getting flooded or stuck. Four months into what seems like a never-ending flood, he’s been trying to stay busy. He pressure-washed his church, and he’s been shooting the snakes that slither out of a swollen creek submerging his backyard. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

HOLLY BLUFF, Miss. — It’s month four of an epic flood in the Mississippi Delta, where some people are still struggling to save their homes and some farmers are realizing they won’t plant a single acre this year.

Floodwater now covers 860 square miles north of Vicksburg, and nobody knows for sure when it will be gone.

Residents say it’s the worst flood they’ve seen since 1973. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant goes even further, likening it to the storied flood of 1927.

The fire chief in tiny Holly Bluff says months of stress has people on edge.

The water is trapped inside levees by a floodgate that is protecting the region from even worse flooding by the swollen Mississippi River. It has nowhere to go, because a planned pumping station was vetoed as harmful to the region’s wetlands.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.