In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it closed its review without filing charges in consultation with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. It said the FBI also had ended its investigation.
Tensing shot DuBose, 43, in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate July 19, 2015. He testified that he believed his life was in in danger when DuBose tried to drive away during the traffic stop.
Tensing, who was fired after the shooting, testified at both trials and said he thought he was going to be dragged or run over as DuBose drove away.
DuBose’s family and civil rights groups wanted a third trial, but prosecutors declined to move forward and a judge permanently dismissed the state charges.
The family and the university reached a $4.9 million settlement in 2016. Two years later, the school agreed to pay Tensing about $344,000 in back pay and legal fees to settle a union grievance over his firing.