NEW CASTLE, Del. — Authorities in Delaware found no evidence of hazardous chemicals or substances at a bank that was evacuated after five people complained of headaches and a strong chemical smell.

New Castle County Emergency Management coordinator Dave Carpenter Jr. tells The News Journal of Wilmington that the manager of the PNC Bank in New Castle evacuated the building early Monday after the people developed headaches.

Hazmat teams from local agencies and the state Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene. Carpenter says state and local authorities said they didn’t detect any harmful substances in the bank. No one was hospitalized, and state authorities said they planned to retest the building to determine the source of the strong chemical smell. It’s unclear if they found the source.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.