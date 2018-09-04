NORTH CAROLINA

No new congressional map for fall elections

A panel of federal judges has agreed it’s too late to create a new congressional map for the state’s fall elections, even though the judges declared the current lines illegal partisan gerrymanders.

The judges issued their order Tuesday, a week after they ruled for election advocacy groups, the state Democratic Party and Democratic voters who sued and accused Republican legislators of excessive partisan bias while drawing the 2016 map. The judicial panel had raised the possibility of drawing new boundaries now and holding this year’s elections under them.

The case victors told the judges last week a new map would be too disruptive. The judges agreed Tuesday, writing a new schedule probably would confuse voters and depress voter turnout.

This means congressional candidates will keep running under current lines.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Former officer charged in death of black man

A fired white Philadelphia police officer was charged with criminal homicide for fatally shooting a black man in the back after a confrontation last year over a dirt bike.

David Jones, 30, had a gun on him when he was frisked by Officer Ryan Pownall, leading to a struggle, but he had thrown it to the ground and was running away when the officer shot and killed him, prosecutors said.

Pownall, who was fired from the force last year but is appealing, surrendered Tuesday morning. He was held without bail on the homicide charge.

His attorney called the former officer’s actions justified, given Jones had an illegally obtained gun on him.

According to the grand jury report, Pownall was taking several witnesses, including two children, to the Special Victims Unit when he saw Jones riding a dirt bike on a city street.

Jones’s bike had stalled, and he pulled into the parking lot of a nightclub. Pownall also pulled into the lot, and when he frisked Jones, he felt a gun.

The grand jury said accounts about what happened next varied. The officer’s attorney said the victim pulled his gun from his waist. All those involved agreed a scuffle ensued, prosecutors said, and that Pownall tried to shoot Jones but that his gun jammed.

Surveillance footage showed Jones dropping his gun on the ground and running, and Pownall opening fire, shooting Jones twice in the back.

Pownall also faces a charge of reckless endangerment for firing in the direction of several cars that were waiting at a red light.

— Associated Press

GULF COAST

Residents brace for Tropical Storm Gordon

Families filled sandbags, took patio furniture inside, and stocked up on batteries and bottled water as the Gulf Coast prepared for Tropical Storm Gordon, forecast to become the second hurricane to hit the region in less than a year.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the entire Mississippi and Alabama coasts with predictions Gordon would become a Category 1 storm. The National Hurricane Center predicted a “life-threatening” storm surge of three to five feet along parts of the central Gulf Coast.

Flooding was also a risk. As much as eight inches of rain could fall in some parts of the gulf states through late Thursday as the tropical weather moves inland toward Arkansas.

By Tuesday afternoon, the storm was centered 95 miles southeast of Biloxi, Miss., with top sustained winds of 70 mph. Forecasters said it was possible Gordon’s winds might meet the 74­ mph threshold to be a hurricane before making landfall later Tuesday.

Governors in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana all declared states of emergency for Gordon.

Mississippi shut down a dozen Gulf Coast casinos as the storm neared. Workers on at least 54 oil and gas production platforms were evacuated.

— Associated Press

Detroit students get district-supplied water on first day of school: Thousands of Detroit public schools students were told to drink from district-supplied water coolers or bottled water on the first day of classes, after the drinking fountains were shut off because of contaminants in some water fixtures. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said last week that elevated levels of lead or copper were found in fixtures at 34 schools. Test results are pending for other schools.

— Associated Press