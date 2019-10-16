Coel was working for the Punta Gorda Police Department in August 2016 when authorities say he mistakenly shot and killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton during a role-playing scenario. She was shot with a gun that was supposed to have blanks.
Coel was fired in March 2017, shortly after being criminally charged.
Knowlton’s husband and son attended Wednesday’s hearing to voice their opposition to the plea agreement.
