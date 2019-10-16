Coel was working for the Punta Gorda Police Department in August 2016 when authorities say he mistakenly shot and killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton during a role-playing scenario. Coel was fired in March 2017, shortly after being criminally charged.
Knowlton’s husband and son attended Wednesday’s hearing to voice their opposition to the plea agreement.
___
Information from: Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune, http://www.heraldtribune.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD