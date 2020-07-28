Video recorded outside a French Quarter night club last August showed the comedian being knocked unconscious.
Daley’s statement said the case could be revived if Dick re-establishes contact with the district attorney’s office.
“We have long believed that this matter was only a case due to the infamy of the alleged victim,” attorneys Michael Kennedy and Miles Swanson said in a statement on behalf of Hale. “For the first time in almost 12 months, Mr. Hale will be able to rest easy tonight.”
There was not an immediate response Tuesday evening to messages seeking comment that the news outlet submitted through Dick’s website and by email to a management agency.
