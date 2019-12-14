Authorities also arrested Huffhines’ brother, Jacob, 23, and their mother, Courtney Huffhines, 43. Prosecutors allege they ran the operation from the family’s home, from Courtney Huffines’ Union Grove real estate office, and from a rented condominium in Bristol.

Jacob Huffhines is being held on charges related to the vaping operation, as well as on gun charges. His attorneys did not ask for a lowering of his $50,000 bond because he was on probation at the time of his arrest and likely would not be released even if he posted bail.