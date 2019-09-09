FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints’ Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. Louisiana’s Supreme Court has dismissed a Saints fan’s lawsuit against the NFL and game officials over the failure to call a crucial penalty against the Los Angeles Rams in a January playoff game. Attorney Antonio LeMon had sued, alleging fraud and seeking damages over what’s come to be known as the “Nola No-Call.” (Gerald Herbert, File/Associated Press)

NEW ORLEANS — It appears the “Nola no-call” lawsuit is no more.

An attorney and New Orleans Saints fan says he will go no further with his court fight against the NFL over game officials’ failure to call an obvious penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game.

The no-call helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

Lawyer Antonio LeMon and three others sued, alleging fraud by the NFL. The case was dismissed Friday by Louisiana’s Supreme Court.

LeMon said Monday he had considered trying to get issues in the case before the U.S. Supreme Court, but the group decided against it.

LeMon nevertheless called Friday’s ruling disappointing. He says it means “the NFL has a license to do whatever it wants” to ticket-holders.

