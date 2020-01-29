“Big Shoulders Fund will significantly increase its historic funding level helping these schools to remain strong anchors in communities where there is a need for quality educational options,” the announcement said.
The agreement takes effect immediately and will support the 2019/2020 school-year budget, it said.
Big Shoulders Fund has provided nearly $400 million in scholarship funds and additional support to 75 Chicago-area schools over more than 30 years and has extended programming to 20 schools in Northwest Indiana.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.