CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago and a nonprofit will together invest more than $90 million over 10 years in 30 Catholic schools in lower-income neighborhoods on the city’s South and West sides, officials announced Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Big Shoulders Fund will donate $47.5 million to the schools serving 5,600 students and assume their financial risk while the archdiocese will provide $44.9 million, they said. The deal also will let the archdiocese stabilize its annual operating aid for Catholic schools.