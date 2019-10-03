Abbott noted the city’s June decision to largely rescind prohibitions on sitting or sleeping in public and panhandling has caused homeless encampments by roadways and the accumulation of feces and used needles.

The Republican governor says he could act through several state agencies to combat those public health and safety concerns.

Greg McCormack of Front Steps says advocates would welcome state support and resources to tackle Austin’s homelessness.

