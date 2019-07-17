WILMINGTON, Del. — Home Depot said it’s investigating after a customer said she discovered a noose at one of the home improvement stores in Delaware.

Home Depot spokeswoman Margaret Smith told the News Journal that the company is “appalled and disturbed” by the incident. She said that the company is investigating “diligently” and has notified law enforcement.

The newspaper reported Tuesday that customer Lisa Flowers discovered a noose tied into the end of a spool of rope at a store in North Wilmington.

Delaware State Police told the newspaper that they are aware of the incident and that an investigation is ongoing.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reported in 2017 that displays of nooses have been on the rise. Nooses are often considered symbols of hate because of their association with lynching.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.