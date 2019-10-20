The Federal Aviation Administration issued a brief statement that the aircraft lost from radar contact was a Piper PA32. The FAA website said the propeller plane typically has around six seats. It wasn’t clear how many people were believed aboard.
The statement from RDU, the airport authority, didn’t say how long airport operations were paused. After search and rescue efforts were launched, the airport resumed operations.
The airport’s website showed that a number of arrivals were diverted between 7 and 8 p.m., and departures were delayed. Arrivals appeared to resume around 8 p.m. Sunday.
