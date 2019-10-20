DURHAM, N.C. — Radar contact was lost with a small plane approaching the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina Sunday evening, and airport operations were temporarily interrupted while fire and rescue units rushed to the nearby area, authorities said.

A statement posted on the airport website said air traffic controllers notified the airport that a small aircraft was lost on radar about 7:25 p.m. Sunday as it was on approach to one of the runways. The statement added that airport firefighting units were immediately dispatched to the vicinity of William B. Umstead State Park, not far from the airport.