By Associated Press October 21, 2019 at 10:43 AM EDTRALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina aviation officials: Wreckage found in search for small plane that went missing near busy airport.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy