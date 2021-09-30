A spokeswoman for the Raleigh Police Department referred questions on the settlement to city officials, who didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The lawsuit alleges that an informant and the officer conspired to target Black men for arrest. Some of the 13 men who were plaintiffs spent as long as five months in jail before their charges were dropped; some lost jobs and were separated from their children because of the wrongful arrests, the lawsuit says.
In late August, a Wake County grand jury indicted the criminal informant on five counts of obstruction of justice. Charging documents accuse him of making false statements and turning over fake drug evidence.
Each client will receive an individualized settlement, said Abraham Rubert-Schewel, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs. But he declined to give any specifics about the range each person would receive or how much will go to attorneys.