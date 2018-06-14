RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say an employee at North Carolina’s state crime lab accidentally shot herself while testing a weapon.

North Carolina Department of Justice spokeswoman Laura Brewer says the employee’s injuries didn’t appear to be critical.

Brewer said in an email the worker was doing forensic testing Thursday at the State Crime Lab when the gun accidentally fired and she was wounded.

Brewer didn’t release the employee’s name or where she was shot.

