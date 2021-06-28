In the lawsuits, filed in May in Burke County, the former employees allege Hussein touched them, propositioned them and made inappropriate comments to them. In his response to the lawsuits, Hussein acknowledged that he had pleaded guilty to assault on a female in McDowell County in a case brought up by one of the plaintiffs but otherwise denied wrongdoing.
Hussein pleaded guilty March 26 in McDowell County to assault on a female after he originally had been charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery in January.
Hussein, a family physician who still had an active license to practice medicine in North Carolina as of Friday, had previously been reprimanded by both the North Carolina and Virginia medical boards after a patient in North Carolina filed a complaint against him.