The UDC had tried to block the removal. The group said a 2015 state law mandates that the statue be returned. The local chapter donated the monument to Chatham County in 1907.

The removal came months after Winston-Salem officials removed a Confederate statue from land there that had passed into private hands. Protesters have also torn down monuments at a Durham courthouse and on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

___

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD