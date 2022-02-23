Superior Court Judges Graham Shirley, Nathaniel Poovey and Dawn Layton did uphold the new General Assembly districts, confirming their experts’ recommendation that statistics associated with the lines show them to “meet the test of presumptive constitutionality.”
But on the U.S. House map, the judges wrote, “the court concludes that the remedial congressional plan does not satisfy the Supreme Court’s standards.” The judges unveiled a new congressional map they adopted.
Barring appeals to the Supreme Court later Wednesday that result in a delay, candidate filing resumes at 8 a.m. Thursday under the new boundaries for the May 17 primary. Candidate filing was suspended in December and the primary delayed from March so lawsuits challenging maps could be tried.
Republicans currently hold eight of the state’s 13 U.S. House seats, with North Carolina to gain a 14th seat this decade due to population growth.
The new court-drawn congressional plan, which state law indicates could be used for the 2022 elections only, makes changes that probably would help Democrats in winning a sixth seat, according to Asher Hildebrand, a Duke University politics professor and former congressional aide.
— Associated Press
4 killed in Hawaii helicopter crash: A civilian contractor working for the U.S. Navy said Wednesday that four employees were killed when their helicopter crashed on the Hawaii island of Kauai. Croman Corp. said the aircraft's chief pilot, Daniel Maurice, 64; command pilot Patrick Rader, 55; and mechanics Ericka Tevez-Valdez, 42, and Mathew Haider, 44, were killed. The crew was conducting routine training operations at the Pacific Missile Range Facility under contract with the Navy when their Sikorsky S-61N helicopter crashed shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Croman, based in White City, Ore., has provided commercial air support service to the Navy at the Kauai base since 2007.
— Associated Press