The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed after the victim’s GMC Yukon came close to Floyd’s Chevrolet Malibu during a lane merge into a lane. Floyd then allegedly pulled to the victim’s passenger side, where Julie Eberly was seated, rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door. Witnesses said the suspect then drove off. Ryan Eberly was not injured.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said surveillance footage provided by dozens of businesses and residents helped track Floyd’s path before and after the shooting.
— Associated Press
Census Bureau
Civil rights groups drop suit on 2020 directives
Civil rights organizations on Wednesday dropped a lawsuit against the government over its 2020 Census plans, saying the Biden administration’s actions have resolved the problems the suit sought to address.
The suit, filed in 2019 by Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund on behalf of Latino groups and individuals, challenged a Trump administration directive to federal agencies to produce citizenship data to the Census Bureau for redistricting purposes, saying it violated the Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act. Last year it amended the complaint to also oppose President Donald Trump’s memorandum barring undocumented immigrants from being counted in the census tally for congressional apportionment.
But a Jan. 20 executive order by President Biden revoking the previous administration’s actions, along with the bureau’s termination of its effort to comply with them, resolved the claims, according to the groups’ filing.
— Tara Bahrampour