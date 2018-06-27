WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina man who drove without a license the wrong way on a highway has been sentenced to at least 13 years in prison for a wreck that killed a woman last year.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that 28-year-old Roberto Jose Lemus Martinez pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Tuesday to second-degree murder, felony serious injury by motor vehicle and several other charges.

Eighty-year-old Dollie Jean Lawrence High died after the wreck on U.S. 52 on June 15, 2017.

Police said the Winston-Salem man drove 70 mph (113 kph) for 4 miles (6 kilometers) on the wrong side of the highway, passing three exits before hitting the car in which High was a passenger.

Martinez was sentenced to between 13 years and nearly 17 years in prison.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

