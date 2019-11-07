The law also undoes a court ruling from 2008 that said sexual assault laws don’t apply to people who were incapacitated because of their own action as victims, such as by taking drugs or alcohol. It also increases penalties for child abusers.

The law goes into effect Dec. 1.

Both houses of the legislature approved the bill unanimously last week. Cooper says the bipartisan legislation “will help more people seek justice against abusers.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD