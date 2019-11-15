Police said the shooting happened in the vicinity of the Epicentre complex of bars and restaurants in the heart of Charlotte’s Uptown business district. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting happened inside or outside.
Police said traffic in the area was impacted for several hours.
The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to probe the shooting.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD