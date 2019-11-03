Police had chased the car for about two miles when a Ford Taurus with blue lights sped past the officers and got in front of the suspect’s car.

Police said the Taurus’ driver, 30-year-old David Adams Jr., forced five men out of the suspect car at gunpoint. Adams was later arrested for impersonating an officer.

The men in the car were also arrested. Police said they found drugs in the car.

