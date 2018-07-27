BURLINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina police department has identified a man fatally shot by officers after they say he threatened them with a machete.

The Burlington Police Department said Thursday that Rosalio Hernandez Ortega was a 33-year-old Hispanic man.

Both officers involved are white. They were identified as Sgt. Richard Marsh and Officer Alek Ayer. They’re on administrative leave pending a probe by state investigators, which is standard procedure. It wasn’t clear which one fired the fatal shot.

Officers were called to a report of the suspect cutting tires on a vehicle outside of a home Monday.

Authorities have said the suspect was acting erratically when they arrived and wouldn’t comply with officer commands. A police news release says he was shot and killed after he threatened officers.

