The suspect, identified as John Avery Rodriguez, 34, told troopers he was armed and then ran into the roadway, the news outlet said. Troopers stopped traffic in both directions, surrounded Rodriguez with weapons drawn and fired pepper spray at him before bringing him to the ground, video of the encounter showed. The agency didn’t confirm whether Rodriguez had a weapon.
No injuries were reported, but Rodriguez was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, WRAL-TV said. He was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer, authorities said.
