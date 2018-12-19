RALEIGH, N.C. — Voter photo identification will be required again in North Carolina now that the Republican-controlled legislature has overridden a veto by the state’s Democratic governor.

The state House completed the override Wednesday, a day after the Senate also voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill implementing a constitutional amendment. The bill now becomes law and would largely take effect when municipal elections occur next fall.

Voters in November approved a referendum requiring photo ID to vote in person. The legislature returned a few weeks later to fill in the details of qualifying identification cards and exceptions to that new mandate.

Federal judges struck down a 2013 state law that included photo ID and other voting restrictions, ruling they were approved with intentional racial discrimination in mind.

