Cars make their way down Lombard Street in San Francisco on Monday. City and state officials announced a bill for a toll and reservation system that could lead to tourists paying as much as $10 to drive down the famous thoroughfare. (Eric Risberg/AP)

North Dakota

Governor defends abortion bill decision

Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday that he carefully considered all arguments before signing legislation that makes it a crime for a doctor performing a second-trimester abortion to use instruments such as clamps, scissors and forceps to remove the fetus from the womb.

“I read every letter that came in,” the first-term governor told the Associated Press when pressed to expand on his approval. He had made no comment last week when he signed the bill into law.

The bill passed easily in the GOP-led legislature last month. Abortion rights groups argue that banning the procedure known as dilation and evacuation is unconstitutional because it interferes with private medical decisions.

Last month, Burgum signed a bill that requires abortion providers to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions that it is possible they could still have a live birth if they change their mind. Opponents say there is no medically accepted evidence that a drug-induced abortion can be reversed.

— Associated Press

Michigan

Man sentenced for smuggling migrants

A Canadian cabdriver who made extra money by steering desperate immigrants to a railroad tunnel under the Detroit River was sentenced Monday to 16 months in a U.S. prison.

Juan Garcia-Jimenez, a 53-year-old Canadian citizen who is a native of Guatemala, wept in federal court. Besides a prison sentence, he was fined $8,680 — the amount paid by nine people who were caught last year when they emerged on foot on the Detroit side of the tunnel.

Garcia-Jimenez would drop people off at a tunnel entrance in Windsor and drive away.

“Countless aliens could have illegally entered the United States with his assistance,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Fairchild said in a court filing.

Immigrants who were arrested on four different occasions identified Garcia-Jimenez as the man who helped them in Canada. He was arrested last August while trying to enter Detroit to celebrate his wedding anniversary.

“I am sorry for what I have done,” Garcia-Jimenez told U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy III.

— Associated Press

Hawaii

Two inmates escape jail; one still missing

Two inmates escaped from a Hawaii jail and over a razor wire-topped fence, prompting a manhunt across the island of Maui before one turned himself in to police. The other remained missing Monday.

Troy Diego and Barret Paman escaped from the Maui Community Correctional Center Sunday at about 2:30 p.m., authorities. That’s when staff members noticed a broken door in the back of a dorm building.

The facility went into a lockdown and staff members found clothing in the razor wire at the top of a perimeter fence, authorities said.

Paman, awaiting trial for burglary, theft and firearms charges, turned himself in to Maui police Sunday afternoon.

Diego remained missing Monday. He’s awaiting trial for theft and unauthorized entry into a vehicle.

Both men were being held under the lowest level of custody, said Toni Schwartz, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Safety. They will face an escape charge, she said.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino urged everyone to “stay calm but remain vigilant” during the islandwide manhunt.

The escapes come after a riot at the jail last month. The jail was designed to hold 301 inmates but had 410 at the time of the disturbance. State corrections officials say inmates were upset with extreme overcrowding.

— Associated Press

Thousands of tourists could soon have to pay as much as $10 to drive down world-famous Lombard Street in San Francisco. City and state officials on Monday announced a bill that would give San Francisco the authority to establish a toll and reservation system for the street that winds down a steep hill, in an effort to reduce crowds and traffic congestion. Residents say the scenic thoroughfare feels more like an overcrowded amusement park than a neighborhood street.

Officials say the first golden eagle in Yellowstone National Park to be fitted with a tracking device has died of lead poisoning. Scientists suspect the adult female may have eaten carrion containing lead bullet fragments. Some advocacy groups have called for hunters to use bullets made of copper to help prevent such deaths. Eagle scientist Todd Katzner with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says researchers were nonetheless able to gather valuable information about the eagle and its movements before it died.

— From news services