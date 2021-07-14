Salamah Pendleton, 42, opened fire on Officer Cody Holte and other officers in May 2020 while they were trying to serve papers evicting him and his mother, Lola Moore, from their Grand Forks apartment for what authorities called a lack of rent payment and lease agreement violations. Pendleton shot his mother while firing wildly on the officers after they entered the home and he killed Holte during a second round of gunfire. Pendleton and a sheriff’s deputy were wounded in the gun battle.