Charging documents say a sanitation worker saw Kollie attack the girl the morning of June 4 outside a Party City store in Fargo. The witness told police he saw Kollie strangling her. After Kollie ran away, the worker said he began life-saving efforts and called 911.
An autopsy said the cause of death was asphyxiation by strangulation complicated by multiple sharp-force injuries. The girl was stabbed more than 20 times, according to court documents.
Kollie told investigators that he suffers from anxiety, depression and multiple personality disorder and had used methamphetamine that day, KVLY-TV reported, citing court documents.
Investigators have found no evidence that Kollie and the girl knew each other.
Kollie initially pleaded not guilty Monday in Cass County District Court to felony counts of murder, robbery and aggravated assault, but later in the day changed that to an Alford plea.