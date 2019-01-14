FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2016 file photo, protesters against the Dakota Access oil pipeline stand on a burned-out truck near Cannon Ball, N.D. North Dakota officials including Gov. Doug Burgum want a federal judge to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit filed over a five-month shutdown of a portion of state Highway 1806 during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. Attorneys for the state and Morton County say the shutdown for public safety was warranted because of the “mayhem” caused by pipeline protesters in 2016 and early 2017. (James MacPherson, File/Associated Press)

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota officials have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed over the five-month closure of a section of state Highway 1806 during the large protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Attorneys for state officials including Gov. Doug Burgum and Morton County say the closure was warranted because of what they described as “mayhem” caused by pipeline protesters in 2016 and early 2017.

The lawsuit filed by two members of the Standing Rock Sioux and a reservation priest says the closure restricted travel and commerce and violated people’s rights to free speech and religious exercise. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.

TigerSwan, a company that oversaw security for the pipeline developer, asked to be dismissed as a defendant in the case, saying it had nothing to do with the decision to close the highway.

