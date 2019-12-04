Former special prosecutor Katica Janeva and the other businessman are on trial in the extortion scandal that has seriously undermined the credibility of North Macedonia’s anti-corruption drive as it seeks to join the European Union.

Janeva faces up to eight years in prison following allegations she received a bribe of 50,000 euros and gifts from the second businessman in exchange for allowing him to be released from pre-trial custody and placed under house arrest.

