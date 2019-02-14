A bus lays overturned at the crash site at village of Laskarci, west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Macedonia’s health minister says some have died and many are injured in the bus crash, carrying workers on a highway west of the capital, Skopje. (Boris Grdanoski/AP)

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia has declared two days of national mourning following a bus crash that killed 14 people and left 30 others injured.

The bus carrying workers from the capital Skopje back to the central town of Gostivar plunged into a ravine late Wednesday. Health Minister Venko Filipchev, who visited a hospital Thursday where most of the injured passengers were taken, said seven of them were in critical condition.

Declaring the two days of mourning, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said: “I have no words that could be sufficient to comfort the families of our fellow citizens who have tragically lost their lives tonight in a severe road accident. We are filled with immense pain and sorrow.”

