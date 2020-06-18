High-level corruption cases have fueled years of political turmoil in Northern Macedonia and are cited as being a key obstacle to the country’s hopes of joining the European Union.
Another man arrested over the alleged extortion scheme, TV personality, recording artist and businessman Bojan Jovanovski, received a nine-year sentence.
Jovanovski was found guilty of using his influence with Janeva and providing her about 50,000 euros ($56,000) in bribes in exchange for more lenient treatment of a businessman at the center of a major corruption investigation.
