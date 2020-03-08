The migrants, 54 Pakistanis and two Afghans, are expected to be transferred to a detention center in Gevgelija pending deportation back to Greece.
North Macedonia has increased patrols on the border with Greece, after Turkey opened its border last week to outgoing migrants.
Caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Sunday that North Macedonia will resist any attempts by migrants to cross the border.
“We will have zero tolerance and we will not allow entry of migrants, because this is the policy of all states in the region,” Spasovski said.
