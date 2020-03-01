Police said the driver, 46, and another man, 36, both Macedonian nationals, have been arrested on suspicion of trafficking.
The migrants are believed to have entered North Macedonia illegally from Greece. They are expected to be transferred to a detention center in the border town of Gevgelija pending deportation back to Greece.
North Macedonia was part of what became known as the “Balkan route” for migrants and refugees seeking to make their way to more prosperous countries of the European Union.
Although that route has been shut for years, thousands still pay large sums to smugglers to help them through Balkan borders.
North Macedonia police and border authorities have increased patrolling on the border with Greece, after Turkey opened its border to outgoing migrants.
