The migrants are believed to have entered North Macedonia from Greece and were on their way to Serbia. They were transferred to a migrant shelter and are expected to be deported back to Greece.

Although the so-called Balkan migration route into Western Europe has been closed since 2015, it is still being used by migrants heading north.

