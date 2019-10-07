Police say they repeatedly tried to awaken the man with a loudspeaker. After that failed, officers protecting themselves with ballistic shields approached, opened the car door and roused him.

Authorities say the man initially raised his hands and stepped from the car but then reached down, grabbed the gun and raised it toward officers, who shot him.

The man is identified as Christopher Massey of Allen, Texas.

