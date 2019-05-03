GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A police office shot and killed a motorist in suburban Dallas following a chase that led to a brief standoff, authorities said Friday.

A Grand Prairie officer was attempting to stop a vehicle Thursday night for a traffic violation when the driver, who was later identified as 37-year-old Jorge Albert Merino, fled, according to police. The vehicle continued into nearby Cedar Hill where it came to an abrupt stop.

Merino was alone in the vehicle and displayed a handgun in a “threatening manner” that made pursuing officers fear for their lives, police said.

The officer then shot Merino, who died at the scene. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office said Friday afternoon that medical examiners had identified Merino and detectives interviewed his family

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as Grand Prairie police and the Dallas County district attorney’s office conduct investigations into the shooting.

